Three Square challenges community to 'Fill the Plate'

For the next 30 days, the Three Square Food Bank is hoping to see non-stop foot traffic to its warehouse with people making donation drops.

September is Hunger Action Month and Three Square is using the opportunity to challenge the community to “Fill the Plate.”

The campaign encourages people to bring non-perishable food items to the organization's warehouse at 4190 N. Pecos Rd. and place them in a giant plate graphic on the floor.

Nearly 300,000 Southern Nevadans don’t know where their next meal will come from, according to Three Square.

FOX5's Mike Doria shared more about how the community can help Friday morning and what is needed.

It's empty now but .@threesquareLV is hoping you can help #FillThePlate this month w/ food donations. Drop on plate at Warehouse M-F/9a - 3p pic.twitter.com/hKJ46fIT0W — Mike Doria (@MikeDoria) September 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.