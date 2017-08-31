Shade Tree transitional program for abused women closes its doors

The transitional program for homeless and abused women and children at the Shade Tree shelter has closed "for the foreseeable future" due to lack of funding.

Zakeisha Jones, a spokesperson for Shade Tree, said the program ended on Thursday at 5 p.m. At the beginning of the month, approximately 40 women took part in the program on the third floor, which is designed to help women who need long-term help.

Shade Tree will continue to operate an emergency shelter capable of housing women for a maximum of 90 days.

Many of the women who took part in the program abruptly found out that their time was up at the beginning of the month. Multiple women reached out to FOX5 because they were worried they would be forced to end up back in the same situation they were in when they first came to the Shade Tree for help.

Executive Director Stacey Lockhart said she understands that a lot of people need more than just 90 days to get back on their feet and she promised that everyone in the program would receive help finding a new place to stay.

"We're not going to turn anyone out on the street without somewhere to go," she said on August 7, 2017. "It was not an easy decision for us to make to take the program offline for now."

Jones stated that just six women remained "on the third floor" at the end of the month, but declined to say how many women from the program itself remained at the shelter. She said two of the six women are moving to California to be with family and four are moving to a low-income apartment complex.

Still, multiple women told FOX5 that they were a part of the program, are still at the shelter, but are not any of those six people. They said they still do not know where they will be sleeping once they are "forced to leave." Some have been moved to the second floor of the shelter.

Jones said some women have been granted an extension at the shelter, but she has since declined all interviews and has not said where any of the other women are today. It's unclear exactly how many of the approximately 40 women have found a new place to stay.

Shade Tree is currently looking for donations to eventually reopen the transitional program at some point. If you're considering making a donation, you can do so here.

