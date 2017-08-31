Report: Pair murdered man during drug-related robbery

A man who was killed in a drug-related robbery in January was a methamphetamine dealer, according to an arrest report.

According to the arrest report for Diana Cordon, who was arrested in connection with the homicide along with Lilian Quezada, the pair went to the victim, Donald Paciotti's home to purchase $500 worth of methamphetamine.

Witnesses told police Cordon and Quezada asked for privacy with Paciotti to discuss the sale. The witnesses left and went gambling prior to the shooting.

Paciotti later asked for help after he had been shot and told the witnesses that "they robbed me." Paciotti was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, but he did not survive.

[RELATED: Metro no longer searching for 'person of interest' in Jan. murder case]

An anonymous person contacted police in July with information on the shooting. The person said Quezada bragged about robbing and killing someone stating "it was that easy" and "you don't understand the power that I felt." Quezada bragged she made $10,000 during the incident.

Quezada and Cordon were arrested by police in August on a number of charges including murder, robbery, and burglary.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.