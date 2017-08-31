CCSD freezes hiring while working on large deficit

The Clark County School District has put a freeze on hiring non-essential employees, including teachers.

Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky sent a memo to principals Wednesday explaining the district is trying to deal with a budget deficit that could require up to $80 million in cuts.

The district said they implemented the freeze to minimize layoffs in the future. Adding, the way the system works, if a position is cut, that employee would move down to the position below that. Then, the district would place employees left without a position into the unfilled spots.

However, the temporary freeze isn’t the only thing worrying people. The superintendent warned that a lot of layoffs could be coming in October, affecting every school, and every department. He’s hoping to avoid that with this freeze and instead place people in different positions.

So far, the school board has already ordered almost $1 million cut to school police, a $1.6 million cut to special education programs, $1.4 million cut for extended school year programs, and more.

The district said state funding was not as high as they anticipated, and an arbitration ruling with the administrator’s union set them back.

"Anytime that you have an arbitrator rule at the end of the year you don’t have time to readjust your budget or make cuts to the budget so you have to deal with deficit issues, deficits that came from the previous year as well as rolling into the next year with our ending fund balance," Skorkowsky said.

According to "Transparent Nevada," Superintendent Skorkowsky made more than $264,000 dollars last year, not including benefits. Other higher-ups in the district were also well into the $100, 00 or more range. FOX5 asked if there's any chance they could see cuts in their salaries to try and get this budget under control.

"We're looking at every aspect of our budget to see where we can make cuts. We are putting out a survey tomorrow that will actually go out to the community that will help us determine what the community thinks needs to be done and what decisions should be made. It includes furlough days, potentially things like that, so that could impact every person in the Clark County School District," Skorkowsky said.

The next meeting is September 14th and the district could discuss lifting the freeze then.

