Metro: Man drives to Las Vegas Wells Fargo with gunshot wound

A man with a gunshot wound drove to a Wells Fargo asking for help on Aug. 31, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Police tape blocks off the scene at Wells Fargo on Aug. 31, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a man drove to a Wells Fargo parking lot and told an employee he had been shot in his back on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident at 5:12 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on 4425 Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Road.

According to police, the victim told the employee that he didn't know where the shooting occurred. Officers located shell casings at Spring Mountain Road and Stober Boulevard that may be related to the incident.

The man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

