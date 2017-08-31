Iconic Hard Rock Café sign moving to new Las Vegas location

If you have driven by the Hard Rock Café in Las Vegas recently, you might have noticed the iconic guitar sign is undergoing some type of work.

A spokesperson for the location confirms the sign, on the corner of Harmon and Paradise Roads, is being dismantled and will be moved to its new home in Las Vegas.

“We’re making way for an innovative and exciting new project coming to the Las Vegas market that will be announced very soon,” Jody Lake, Chief Operating Officer of the resort, said in a statement. “This historic sign will continue to shine for all to see at The Neon Museum.”

That’s right, the 80-foot sign will be placed in The Neon Museum’s collection, reassembled and completely lit up as it has been displayed for more than two decades.

“To say we are anticipating the arrival of the Hard Rock guitar at the museum is an understatement,” President of The Neon Museum, Roy McCoy, said. “This iconic work of art, the first of its kind ever designed and built in the United States, was a fixture in films and television for almost 25 years. We’re thankful that this crown jewel has been saved for the enjoyment of future generations.”

