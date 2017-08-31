New security features unveiled at McCarran International airport

A passenger is preparing his luggage to go through the ASL screening process (FOX5).

McCarran International airport unveiled a new screening process for TSA. It's called ASL, short for Automated Screening Lanes. ASL was implemented last week and now TSA officers are guiding passengers through the new process.

"The ASL screening process offers a number of unique features which improves both passenger screening and passenger experience," said Steve Karoly, a TSA official.

For passengers, ASL will look a little different. A TSA agent will usher people to different divestiture points where people will place their belongings in a bin. Once a person has placed their belongings in a bin, they push it forward and continue with the screening process.

The new divestiture points allow people who move quickly to get through the process faster because they don't have to wait for people in front of them to finish.

ASL also takes pictures of bags before they go into the X-ray. TSA officials said the photos will help their officers identify the bag as it goes through the X-ray process.

"It's another assurance that we have the right bag," Karoly said.

Each of the bins also has a scan tag so TSA officers can keep track of what is in each bin. Another bonus, you no longer have to wait for the bins. Once a bin is emptied at the end of the screening process, it continues on a conveyer belt back to the people waiting in line to be screened.

"And speaking of those bins, they are 25 percent bigger than the ones currently being used," Karoly said.

ASL seamlessly allows officials to sort through questionable bags. If a TSA officer sees something in a big that needs to be examined, an arm extends and pushes it to a separate area not accessible to passengers.

"This way TSA officers are not going and grabbing bags off the line," Karoly said. "TSA can focus on security and passengers can just move quickly through."

TSA says the new process will speed up the screening process by about 30 percent. As of right now, McCarran is not paying for ASL. The airport is testing it out.

Despite these newer security measures, don't expect many changes on what you can carry on.

"The same things that are banned, will continue to be banned," said an airport official.

