Wig-wearing bandit sought by Metro police

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man who wore a wig to conceal his identity during an attempted bank robbery.

Police said on Wednesday, the man approached an employee at a bank near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Eastern Avenue and demanded money with a note. A weapon was not seen on the suspect. The employee did not give the man any money and he left the business through the parking lot.

The suspect was described by police as a black man, approximately 35- to 40-years-old and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a wig, white shirt, tan pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

