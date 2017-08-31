Las Vegas Bowl organizers excited for future

The logo for the Las Vegas Bowl is shown in an undated image.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas football kicks off their season at Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday night, but all the focus Thursday was on Sam Boyd’s final game of 2017.

"It's the most exciting time I could ever remember, it's an exciting couple years coming on, the bowl has an opportunity to grow and take that next step," said Las Vegas Bowl Executive Director John Saccenti.

Entering its 26th season, the Las Vegas Bowl is as big as it's ever been. Just last year the game was highlighted by Canyon Springs graduate Donnel Pumphrey breaking the NCAA career rushing yards’ record in front of friends and family. Organizers say momentum continues to build.

"The future is bright, we're excited about it, I think everyone is kind of pulling for each other today at the luncheon," said Saccenti.

Saccenti said he's excited about this year’s game, but even more anxious to see what happens when the Raiders new stadium gets built.

"Gives us an opportunity from a sales perspective, from a fan experience perspective, just attracting more fans, being able to sell more tickets I think it's just a win-win," said Saccenti.

Saccenti’s not alone, Craig Thompson, commissioner of the Mountain West Conference sees the NFL entering Las Vegas as a big win for college football.

"The state-of-the-art stadium is going to be a game changer and what that means to the Las Vegas bowl as far as venue and the stature of the game, perhaps Las Vegas gets in the mix to host a semifinal or national championship game in future years," said Craig Thompson, Commission of the Mountain West Conference.

