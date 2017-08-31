Lockdown lifted at Las Vegas middle school - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lockdown lifted at Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Metro police said a lockdown at Keller Middle School has been lifted Thursday afternoon. 

The Clark County School District said the school located at 301 North Fogg Street, near Stewart Avenue and Sloan Lane, was placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area. 

The school was scheduled to be out at 3:20 p.m. but students will not be released until the incident is cleared, the district said. Police confirmed the lockdown was lifted at 3:24 p.m.

Parents can get updated information on Parentlink, the district said. Parents were advised not to go to the school until the incident was cleared. 

