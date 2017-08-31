Second case of West Nile reported in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the second case of West Nile virus in Clark County Thursday.

A woman over the age of 50 is reported to have the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness, according to the health district.

The county's first case of West Nile virus in 2017 was reported in May. The patient, a man over the age of 50 died from the illness, the health district said.

In 2016, there were two reported cases of West Nile and three cases of St. Louis Encephalitis, a similar mosquito-borne illness.

Dr. Joe Iser, the chief health officer for the health district said, "mosquitoes are still active in Southern Nevada. We urge everyone to take simple steps to eliminate mosquito breeding sources around their homes."

West Nile virus is spread through bites of the infected mosquitoes. The illness does not spread from person to person.

Many people with the virus experience very mild or no symptoms at all. Mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach, and back. In some cases, the virus can cause severe neurologic illness and even death.

Additional information on how to avoid mosquito bites can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website here.

