Shooting investigation underway in northeast Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Shooting investigation underway in northeast Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
(AP Image) (AP Image)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that has occurred Thursday morning in the northeast part of town.

Metro said officers have a shooting incident under investigation in the 6800 block of Fallona Avenue, near Hollywood and Lake Mead Boulevards.  

Authorities are scheduled to hold a media briefing at about 2 p.m. from the scene with more information.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.