Shooting investigation underway in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that has occurred Thursday morning in the northeast part of town.

Metro said officers have a shooting incident under investigation in the 6800 block of Fallona Avenue, near Hollywood and Lake Mead Boulevards.

Authorities are scheduled to hold a media briefing at about 2 p.m. from the scene with more information.

