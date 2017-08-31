Grandson accidentally shoots sleeping grandmother in northeast Valley

Las Vegas Metro police said a 19-year-old accidentally shot his grandmother in the northeast portion of the Valley Thursday morning.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the 6800 block of Fallona Avenue, near Hollywood and Lake Mead Boulevards, just after 9 a.m.

According to Sgt. Matthew Sanford, of Metro, the 19-year-old was clearing a gun when it accidentally went off and struck his grandmother, who was sleeping in the next room.

Sanford said the bullet traveled through two walls before it struck the woman.

The woman was transported to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at approximately 10 a.m., Sanford said.

Sanford said the 19-year-old is cooperating with the investigation and he is very distraught.

The case will be submitted to the district attorney's office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

