Report of illegal shooting in west Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro is investigating reports of an illegal shooting in a west Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning. 

Officers responded to an incident call in the 6500 block of Bannock Way, near Torrey Pines and Charleston Boulevard, just before 9 a.m.

Police said an illegal shooting of a firearm was reported in the area and were investigating the scene. 

Authorities suggested avoiding the area while the situation remained active.

