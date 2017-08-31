Report of illegal shooting in west Las Vegas neighborhood

Metro is investigating reports of an illegal shooting in a west Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an incident call in the 6500 block of Bannock Way, near Torrey Pines and Charleston Boulevard, just before 9 a.m.

Police said an illegal shooting of a firearm was reported in the area and were investigating the scene.

Authorities suggested avoiding the area while the situation remained active.

