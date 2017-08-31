Police investigate illegal shots fired in west Las Vegas neighborhood

Metro at the scene of an illegal shooting of a firearm in west Las Vegas neighborhood on Aug. 31, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Metro police investigated reports of an illegal shooting of a firearm in a west Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an incident call in the 6500 block of Bannock Way, near Torrey Pines and Charleston Boulevard, just before 9 a.m.

Police said an illegal shooting of a firearm was reported in the area after officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported in the situation, according to authorities on scene.

At least two people were detained as police worked to determine what charges, if any, would be issued.

Shell casings were also found in the area where the shots were heard, and a police investigation was underway, according to a Metro spokesperson.

Bonanza High School and Rose Warren Elementary School were on lockdown as a result of the incident, according to the Clark County School District.

Authorities suggested avoiding the area while the situation was active.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.