Thousands to visit Las Vegas during Labor Day weekend

Tourism officials said to expect major crowds in Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said about 324,000 people are scheduled to travel to Southern Nevada during the holiday weekend.

Those visitors are also expected to spend almost $250 million during their trip, according to tourism officials.

Hotels on the Vegas Strip are reporting occupancy rates of about 96 percent, with limited room options and availability.

Caesars Entertainment and MGM International have many headliners performing over the weekend including Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, and Rod Stewart - just to name a few.

Dayclubs and nightclubs also have scheduled a long list of DJs including regulars Tiesto and Steve Aoki.

This projected busy Labor Day weekend comes on the heels of McCarran reporting its busiest July in history.

