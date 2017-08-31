Las Vegas boy with rare cancer going to Phoenix for treatments

People from all over the country have pitched in to help a Las Vegas boy with terminal cancer.

FOX5 first told the story of three-year-old Ayden Brown last week. Since the story aired, more than $100,000 were raised to help pay for his medical bills.

Wednesday Ayden's mom, Lindsey Licari, said she and Ayden were on their way to Arizona where Ayden will begin treatments at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

"Ayden's tumors have spread throughout his back into his side onto the back of his chest, so he really needs to get to the hospital so he can be comfortable and safe," Licari said.

She said she was hoping to bring Ayden to Germany so he could receive special treatments there, but she's worried they may be running out of time.

"He's in a lot of pain and he's not really able to wait any more on the overseas or get to the overseas so we are packing up today and moving to Arizona, Arizona has was one of the best sarcoma specialists," she said.

While the mom and son have long and scary days ahead away from their friends and family, Licari said she's so thankful for all the support from the community.

With those donations, she's not only able to afford treatments, but can also pay for living expenses in Arizona.

"For everybody that's supported Ayden and that's helped me, and is following this journey I hope you guys can continue to follow Ayden and cheer for him and pray for him because I know he can beat this and I know he's ready," she said.

To make a donation to help pay for Ayden's medical expenses, click here.

