Raising Cane's announces partnership with the Raiders

The Raiders have one of their first Las Vegas community partners. Raising Cane's announced its partnership with the team Wednesday.

A special ceremony was held at the Thomas and Mack Center to celebrate the announcement.

A spokesperson for Raising Cane's said they are huge football fans and the partnership seemed natural.

Justin Micatrotto, of Raising Cane's, said "When you've got a backdrop of something a lot of people just enjoy talking about and are passionate about and then you throw some good food in it, you know people get around the table, they get around the bar, they get around something but usually food and sports is the topic."

Raising Cane's also donated $10,000 to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas athletics department.

