MTV releases unaired Demi Lovato performance in Vegas

MTV has released Demi Lovato's unaired performance of her hit song "Cool For The Summer," which she performed at The Palms Casino Resort.

Lovato's performance of her new single "Sorry Not Sorry" was aired on the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, but Lovato gave her second performance exclusively for the select crowd. MTV released it on their YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Lovato gave both performances at The Rain Pool at The Palms Resort on August 24, three days before the VMAs. Audience members were selected after Lovato tweeted a link for free tickets. However, they were not allowed to bring their phones into the venue, because MTV did not want to spoil anything before it aired. Luckily, we can now see it in all its glory.

If you're on a mobile device and cannot see the video, click here.

