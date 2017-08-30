Vegas Golden Knights announce jersey numbers for players

The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.

The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.

A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.

A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.

This aerial image shows Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester County, Mass. Police said a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and thrown off a bridge into Lake Quinsingamond on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Source: Google Earth)

This aerial image shows Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester County, Mass. Police said a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and thrown off a bridge into Lake Quinsingamond on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Source: Google Earth)

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your