Vegas Golden Knights announce jersey numbers for players - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights announce jersey numbers for players

Posted: Updated:
The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Vegas Golden Knights announced the jersey numbers for all of the players under contract on Wednesday. 

Forwards
13 Brendan Leipsic
18 James Neal
19 Reilly Smith
20 Paul Thompson
21 Cody Eakin
24 Oscar Lindberg
25 Stefan Matteau
28 William Carrier
37 Reid Duke
38 Tomas Hyka
41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
55 Keegan Kolesar
56 Erik Haula
57 David Perron
67 Teemu Pulkkinen
68 TJ Tynan
71 William Karlsson
81 Jonathan Marchessault
84 Mikhail Grabovski
87 Vadim Shipachyov
89 Alex Tuch
92 Tomas Nosek
97 David Clarkson

Defensemen
3 Brayden McNabb
4 Clayton Stoner
5 Deryk Engelland
6 Colin Miller
7 Jason Garrison
8 Griffin Reinhart
15 Jon Merrill
27 Shea Theodore
45 Jake Bischoff
47 Luca Sbisa
76 Chris Casto
77 Brad Hunt
88 Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
31 Calvin Pickard
33 Maxime Lagace
35 Oscar Dansk

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their inaugural season starting in 2017. For more on the team's regular season schedule click here

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.