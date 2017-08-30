Man arrested in connection with threats made to Las Vegas NAACP

The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
A man arrested for sexual abuse impregnated his teenage stepdaughter, according to a police report.More >
A man arrested for sexual abuse impregnated his teenage stepdaughter, according to a police report.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch to those seeking shelter from floodwaters Tuesday after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need while Harvey swamps the city.More >
Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch to those seeking shelter from floodwaters Tuesday after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need while Harvey swamps the city.More >
Temperatures tied a record high and they're expected to rise as the week goes on.More >
Temperatures tied a record high and they're expected to rise as the week goes on.More >
The never finished Fontainebleau property on the Las Vegas Strip has sold for $600 million.More >
The never finished Fontainebleau property on the Las Vegas Strip has sold for $600 million.More >
As a van full of family members tried to escape Harvey, violent floodwaters engulfed the vehicle and six people are now presumed dead, a relative told the Associated Press.More >
As a van full of family members tried to escape Harvey, violent floodwaters engulfed the vehicle and six people are now presumed dead, a relative told the Associated Press.More >
In this competitive job market, people are always searching for ways to get resumes seen with the hopes that bullet points and buzz words will do the trick.More >
In this competitive job market, people are always searching for ways to get resumes seen with the hopes that bullet points and buzz words will do the trick.More >
Mexican restaurant Casa Don Juan announced its expansion to Henderson with a new restaurant open at Sunset and Pecos Roads.More >
Mexican restaurant Casa Don Juan announced its expansion to Henderson with a new restaurant open at Sunset and Pecos Roads.More >