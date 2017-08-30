Man arrested in connection with threats made to Las Vegas NAACP

Metro Police confirmed the arrest of Bradley Austin, 47, Wednesday morning in connection with threatening phone messages that were left on an answering machine at NAACP offices in Las Vegas.

Police initially received information about the threatening messages on Monday. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Austin as a suspect in the case. Early Wednesday, officers located Austin at a residents in the 1800 block of Tourmaline Blue Street where he was arrested.

Austin was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces one felony count of making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Bolden Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-3851.

