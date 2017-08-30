Metro investigating shooting on bus in northeast Las Vegas

A viewer shared this image of the shooting reported on a RTC bus.

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting on a bus in the northeast portion of the Valley Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred in the 800 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Bonanza Road.

We're currently investigating a shots fired call in the area of Nellis & Bonanza, please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 30, 2017

A witness told FOX5 a man got on the bus, pulled out a gun and said he wasn't going back to jail.

FOX5's Cherney Amhara spoke to a witness at the scene who wanted to remain anonymous. The witness was on the bus with the gunman.

#JUSTIN: "I was scared!" Just spoke to someone anonymously who was ON the bus with the gunman hear what she said --> @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/rrqzFs9mNQ — Chernéy Amhara FOX5 (@CherneyAmharaTV) August 30, 2017

Nellis Boulevard is closed from Washington Avenue to Cedar Avenue, police said. Bonanza is closed from Prescott Street to Betty Lane.

Surrounding businesses are being evacuated, police said.

The Clark County School District said three schools are on lockdown including Eldorado High School, Robison Middle School, and Stanford Elementary School. School officials also said Equipo Academy and Mater Academy are on lockdown.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.