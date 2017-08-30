Man reportedly bought gun 'right before' RTC bus shooting

Las Vegas Metro police said a man in a wheelchair was taken into custody after he fired shots on an RTC bus Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident in the 800 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Bonanza Road after the suspect, identified as Brett Sporich, boarded the bus on a wheelchair and fired various shots.

We're currently investigating a shots fired call in the area of Nellis & Bonanza, please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 30, 2017

A witness told FOX5 a man got on the bus, pulled out a gun and said he wasn't going back to jail. Police said the armed suspect was barricaded in the bus and did not respond to attempts to contact him via megaphone.

Latest update from police: They are TRYING to make contact with suspect with megaphone. So far not aware of any response. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) August 30, 2017

FOX5's Cherney Amhara spoke to a witness at the scene who wanted to remain anonymous. The witness was on the bus with the gunman.

#JUSTIN: "I was scared!" Just spoke to someone anonymously who was ON the bus with the gunman hear what she said --> @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/rrqzFs9mNQ — Chernéy Amhara FOX5 (@CherneyAmharaTV) August 30, 2017

Police urged everyone to stay away from the area. "Anytime we have a man that is in the public area that is willing to use their weapon, we consider it a violent situation so we want to make sure our citizens are safe."

FOX5's Adam Herbets reported Metro does not have vision inside the bus.

There is only ONE RTC bus that has cameras inside that can help officers in situations like this.



This, unfortunately, is not that bus. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) August 30, 2017

Nellis Boulevard was closed from Washington Avenue to Cedar Avenue, police said. Bonanza was closed from Prescott Street to Betty Lane.

Surrounding businesses were evacuated, police said.

The Clark County School District said three schools were on lockdown including Eldorado High School, Robison Middle School, and Stanford Elementary School. The district said parents will be notified of the next step through Parentlink. Parents will either get a text or email notifying them when they can pick up their children.

Time lapse of the long line of parents waiting to pick up their kids at Eldorado HS. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/mhqEdPYUtT — Abby (@abbytheodros) August 30, 2017

The lockdown at Eldorado High School was lifted just before 3:45 p.m.

LOCKDOWN LIFTED: Students are walking out of the front doors at Eldorado HS. pic.twitter.com/zcltBaqIfE — Abby (@abbytheodros) August 30, 2017

School officials also said Equipo Academy and Mater Academy were on lockdown.

Sunrise Library was also on lockdown, according to an official at the library.

Sporich was taken into custody "peacefully" around 3:45 p.m., police said. He was being evaluated by medical personnel before being booked into the Clark County Detention Center for shooting into an occupied structure.

The barricade incident at Nellis & Bonanza has ended, the subject has been taken into custody. Roads will be opened soon. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 30, 2017

Police said it appeared Sporich was at a business before he left because he was upset with the service he received. Police then received a call that Sporich was waving his gun around. Sporich then boarded the bus. Police said the bus driver was not aware that Sporich had a weapon. The bus was later stopped by police and that's when "the escalation began." Police said it's still unclear how many times Sporich fired his gun or how many people were inside the bus, if any, when he started shooting.

A source close to the investigation told FOX5 that Sporich bought the gun with the last of his money right before he got on the bus.

Officers could not confirm if Sporich had a motive or if he said anything to passengers or officers during or after the shooting.

“Today’s incident has caused a tremendous amount of stress for our community. Most importantly, we are grateful there are no reported injuries," Angela Castro, RTC senior director of government affairs, media and marketing, said. "We are working very closely with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and our contractor to understand the facts of what occurred. This incident further demonstrates the need for a live camera feed inside our buses that can be easily shared with law enforcement. The RTC is currently testing such a pilot program and hopes to obtain all necessary approvals to install the software system-wide by year-end.”

Police said some roads will remain closed as detectives investigate the scene.

