Man in custody after shooting on RTC bus in northeast Las Vegas

A viewer shared this image of the shooting reported on a RTC bus. A viewer shared this image of the shooting reported on a RTC bus.
Las Vegas Metro police said a man in a wheelchair was taken into custody after he fired shots on an RTC bus Wednesday afternoon. 

Police responded to the incident in the 800 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Bonanza Road after the suspect, identified as Brett Sporich, boarded the bus on a wheelchair and fired various shots. 

A witness told FOX5 a man got on the bus, pulled out a gun and said he wasn't going back to jail. Police said the armed suspect was barricaded in the bus and did not respond to attempts to contact him via megaphone.

FOX5's Cherney Amhara spoke to a witness at the scene who wanted to remain anonymous. The witness was on the bus with the gunman. 

Police urged everyone to stay away from the area. "Anytime we have a man that is in the public area that is willing to use their weapon, we consider it a violent situation so we want to make sure our citizens are safe."

FOX5's Adam Herbets reported Metro does not have vision inside the bus. 

Nellis Boulevard was closed from Washington Avenue to Cedar Avenue, police said. Bonanza was closed from Prescott Street to Betty Lane. 

Surrounding businesses were evacuated, police said. 

The Clark County School District said three schools were on lockdown including Eldorado High School, Robison Middle School, and Stanford Elementary School. The district said parents will be notified of the next step through Parentlink. Parents will either get a text or email notifying them when they can pick up their children. 

The lockdown at Eldorado High School was lifted just before 3:45 p.m. 

School officials also said Equipo Academy and Mater Academy were on lockdown. 

Sunrise Library was also on lockdown, according to an official at the library. 

Sporich was taken into custody "peacefully" around 3:45 p.m., police said. He was being evaluated by medical personnel before being booked into the Clark County Detention Center for shooting into an occupied structure. 

Police said it appeared Sporich was at a business before he left because he either did not receive service or he "didn't feel pleased." Police then received a call that Sporich was waving his gun around. It was unclear if Sporich put his weapon away but he was able to board the bus. The bus was later stopped by police and that's when "the escalation began."

“Today’s incident has caused a tremendous amount of stress for our community. Most importantly, we are grateful there are no reported injuries," Angela Castro, RTC senior director of government affairs, media and marketing, said. "We are working very closely with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and our contractor to understand the facts of what occurred. This incident further demonstrates the need for a live camera feed inside our buses that can be easily shared with law enforcement. The RTC is currently testing such a pilot program and hopes to obtain all necessary approvals to install the software system-wide by year-end.”

Police said some roads will remain closed as detectives investigate the scene. 

