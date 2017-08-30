Program empowering girls has open registration in Las Vegas

Girls On The Run participants shown here in this undated image. (Courtesy: Girls On The Run)

An after school program in Las Vegas is being offered that focuses on empowering girls through running.

Girls On The Run says the organization works to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.

Wednesday, GOTR said registration is now open for an after school program for elementary and middle school girls.

The 10-week season ends with a 5K walk/run with all teams in the greater Las Vegas area, which includes dozens of teams and hundreds of girls

Program volunteers lead girls in discussions that teach them how to become independent thinkers, enhance problem-solvers, and make healthy choices through a curriculum which incorporates running, according to the organization.

Program Director Brooke Allen-Burnstein said a recent independent study on Girls On The Run showed 97 percent of participants learned crucial life skills with 85 percent showing improved confidence and character.

