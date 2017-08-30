Store clerk fires gun, thwarts robbery attempt in east Las Vegas

Metro at the scene of an attempted robbery at a convenience store on Eastern Avenue on Aug. 30, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Police are investigating an overnight robbery attempt where an exchange of gunfire took place Wednesday at an east Las Vegas convenience store.

Metro said officers responded to an incident call at a corner store located at 400 Eastern Avenue, near U.S. 95, at about 1 a.m.

Two masked suspects entered the business at that location, in an attempted robbery of the store, when the clerk fired a gun at the suspects, according to police.

Authorities said an exchange of gunfire then took place that included about six shots between the worker and the masked burglars.

The suspects fled the scene and police believe the clerk, as well as the thieves, were not struck by any of the gunfire.

No immediate suspect description was given by authorities and the store was closed while Metro investigated the scene.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.