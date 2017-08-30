Zombies take over Fremont Street Experience

Zombies took over Fremont Street Experience Tuesday for the grand opening of a new attraction. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

Thrill-seekers are now able to experience a zombie apocalypse and get a glimpse inside the popular show through Fear the Walking Dead: Survival.

The attraction was inspired by the hit AMC show. It features a thrill ride, escape room, maze, and interactive gaming hall.

The ride takes guests to a temporary military facility set inside a junior college amidst growing rumors of a zombie outbreak. Guests will navigate through the setting and face fears to protect their lives against zombies.

The ride is one of many upgrades and attractions taking place downtown.

