Valley Veteran offers relief in Houston after Hurricane Harvey disaster

When retired Marine Matt Koetting, 31, saw the devastation in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey, he packed his bags and made the trip to Texas.

“I mean you have houses that are two stories that are buried up to the second level,” Koetting said. “You’ve got single story houses that are completely under water.”

Koetting has been volunteering in flooded neighborhoods since early Sunday. In his time volunteering, Koetting said he has conducted water rescues and neighborhood clean ups.

He has also encouraged more volunteer veterans to help with relief efforts.

“We have upward of 30 to 40 gentlemen that have opted to go and help,” Retired Navy Jamie Sclater said.

Sclater works with Koetting at Invictus International Security Solutions. He is holding down the fort in Las Vegas while Koetting and a few other veterans volunteer in Houston.

“We reached out to other affiliates and counterparts to see if we could get a little bit of funding,” Sclater said.

“[We’re also want to] get more hands and more bodies more individuals of that caliber down there to help as a team. To go see if they can run operations and or clean up.”

