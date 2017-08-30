At least 1 shot near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

At least 1 shot near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway

At least one person was shot near Tropicana and Maryland Tuesday. At least one person was shot near Tropicana and Maryland Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

At least one person was shot on Tropicana Avenue near Maryland Parkway Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Police were called to 1516 Tropicana Avenue to respond. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police have not said whether anyone was arrested in this case.

