Valley family, police continue search for teen's killer

Metro police asked for help solving the murder of 18-year-old Eric Brooks, shot and killed at a park earlier in June.

A "big bright smile and an even brighter future" is how Parade Magazine described Eric Brooks at age seven.

Brooks was featured on the cover of Parade, a magazine that typically features celebrities.

"He was a very smart kid, he was very good in football," Chris Jackson, Brooks' mother said. "I don't know what happened."

As Jackson reminisced about her son, she remembered how his bright future was ripped away overnight.

"I just keep picturing him out here and it's dark, he's scared alone, dying," Jackson said. "I wasn't even there, you know, his mother, I'm supposed to protect him."

The 18-year-old football star had just graduated from Spring Mountain High School and was heading to Arizona State. On June 30, he left his girlfriend's house in the southwest part of the Valley and headed to Vintage Wine Park near El Capitan and W. Pebble Road.

That is when everything changed.

"He was by himself on the park bench," Roxanne Burke, Las Vegas Metropolitan Southwest Command Captain said. "He got into a dark grey Kia SUV."

That is when neighbors told police they heard gunshots.

"Eric was then pushed out of the car onto the street in front of this park," Burke said. "He later succumbed to the multiple gunshot wounds he obtained."

His story even choked up law enforcement officers who made a desperate plea during a press conference and through prayer for help solving his murder

"Somebody did this and they're going to get away with it, that's what I really don't want," Jackson said. "I just want to look them in their eyes and just be able to say why did you do this to my child, this is my baby."

The big key is to find that grey Kia SUV and whoever was inside, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

