Las Vegas dad worries for Houston daughter in the eye of Harvey

Sam Ealy is at work in Las Vegas, but his thoughts are in Texas.

"My daughter is there now, she was evacuated, there is rain and floods and everything," Ealy said.

Ealy's daughter and his grandchildren were forced from their Houston home and Ealy wishes he could do more from Nevada.

"Words of encouragement, that's all I can give," Ealy said frustratedly. "I tried to get a flight out there, I can't even get a flight."

Ealy knows all to well the power of storms. It's how he came to know his best friend TC Harrell, who fled Hurricane Katrina.

"It was hard he was watching his family lose their homes and stuff," Ealy said.

In 2005, Harrell came to Las Vegas by the following year he had opened TC Rib Crib. Ealy started working for him.

"He came and got here and his idea was to open up a restaurant to help everyone out who was affected by Katrina," Ealy said.

August 29th is the 12th anniversary of Katrina and Ealy said on this day he can't help but look back on the terrors of that storm and hope things are different in Texas.

"By me not being there, I feel like I'm helpless," he said.

Ealy says he hopes his of TC Harrell shows people they can turn tragedy into success. He also hopes it inspires the people hurting now.

"Just let the rain subside and do what we got to do, and then we can rebuild," Ealy added.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.