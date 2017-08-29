Unfinished Fontainebleau sells for $600 million

The Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip, seen under construction in this undated photo. (FOX5)

The never finished Fontainebleau property on the Las Vegas Strip has sold for $600 million.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. announced on Tuesday that it completed the sale of the property to an affiliate of The Witkoff Group LLC and New Valley LLC for "aggregate consideration" of $600 million.

Icahn Enterprises purchased the property for $148 million out of bankruptcy in February 2010. The company later listed the property for $650 million.

Construction of the $2.9 billion, 3,900-room property stopped in 2009. Privately held Fontainebleau Resorts LLC began work in February 2007.

County lawmakers ordered part of the 730-foot tower covered up to mask gaps in the facade.

