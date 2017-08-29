Officials: July busiest month in Las Vegas airport history

Aviation officials in Las Vegas say July was McCarran International Airport's busiest month ever.

Data released Monday by the Clark County Department of Aviation show more than 4.3 million people flew in and out of Sin City's airport last month. That's 3.8 percent more than in July 2016.

Of the passengers that walked through McCarran in July, more than 3.9 million traveled with domestic carriers, while almost 319,000 traveled with international ones.

The Department of Aviation has tallied more than 28.1 million passengers through July. That's 2.4 percent more than during the same period last year.

Of the top five airlines serving McCarran, only American Airlines saw a decrease in passengers over the year.

McCarran saw 47.4 million passengers in 2016. The annual record of nearly 48 million was set in 2007.

