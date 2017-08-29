Henderson selects Shawn White as new Fire Chief

City of Henderson officials announced Tuesday that current Deputy Fire Chief, Shawn White, has been tapped to serve as the new fire chief. White will be sworn in as interim Henderson fire chief on Sept. 7 and will permanently take the position at a City Council meeting on Sept. 19.

“Chief White has the experience and skills that we need at the helm of the Henderson Fire Department and he knows our community firsthand,” Henderson City Manager Bob Murnane said. “Shawn is an exceptional leader who is committed to continuing the Henderson Fire Department’s tradition of providing the best possible emergency response services to Henderson residents.”

White replaces Fire Chief Matthew Morris, who moved on as fire chief with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority after 21 years with the Henderson Fire Department. White had previously been a finalist for the fire chief position during the last selection process following the departure of then chief Steve Goble who retired in 2016.

White joined the Henderson Fire Department in 1999 as a firefighter/paramedic, was promoted to captain and battalion chief, then named deputy fire chief in 2014. He has been instrumental in starting the department’s Officer Development School and has a passion for training and mentoring firefighters into leadership roles, according to a statement from the City of Henderson.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.