Henderson police warn of work force scam

Henderson police are warning the public of a scam where people are posing as employees of a business to collect ID's and Social Security information.

The department said the suspects posed as employees of the business Wolverine Services and held fake meetings between July 9 and Aug. 5 to collect information from people who thought they were being offered employment opportunities.

Victims were told they were being interviewed by Wolverine Services for a new Las Vegas location. The president of Wolverine Services contacted police and said they are not opening a location in Las Vegas and the company did not give anyone permission to make job offers on its behalf.

Wolverine Services is an Alaska-based company with headquarters in Colorado.

Police said that although personal information had been obtained from victims, there is currently no evidence that the information has been used unlawfully.

Henderson police advised victims to monitor their credit and immediately report fraudulent transactions to their financial institution and the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4750.

