Fans pick Las Vegas Lights FC for soccer team's name

Fans picked the name Las Vegas Lights FC as the soccer team's name. (Instagram/LasVegasLightsFC)

The fans have spoken and officials unveiled the name of Las Vegas' professional soccer team Tuesday.

After weeks of waiting and 10,000 votes later the team name was revealed in neon lights at Fremont Street Experience.

At 12:01 a.m., the team name, Las Vegas Lights Football Club, was unveiled.

“Las Vegas soccer fans picked the official team name from over 1,000 ideas originally," said Las Vegas Soccer Founder Brett Lashbrook.

Lashbrook said the public is now invited to submit designs, ideas, and colors to serve as inspiration for the new logo, which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The team is accepting submissions through Sept. 8 here.

The United Soccer League professional team will play at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas during the 2018 season.

Fans can put down a $20 deposit per seat for season tickets online here. Seat selection will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

