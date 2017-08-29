Extra sites open in Las Vegas area for relief from heat wave

The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File)

Officials say extra places have been opened in and around Las Vegas to provide relief for people who need shelter while a heat wave bakes the region.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for southern Nevada through Wednesday.

A Clark County spokesman says seven locations are open in Las Vegas, three in Henderson and two in the Colorado River resort town of Laughlin.

Due to excessive heat expected in our area through #Wednesday, additional cooling stations being activated in valley. Locations & hours?? pic.twitter.com/gG4wVIxDA1 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 28, 2017

Three locations also are open to shelter homeless people until Sept. 30.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 Celsius) at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

