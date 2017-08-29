Extra sites open in Las Vegas area for relief from heat wave - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Extra sites open in Las Vegas area for relief from heat wave

Posted: Updated:
The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File) The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Officials say extra places have been opened in and around Las Vegas to provide relief for people who need shelter while a heat wave bakes the region.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for southern Nevada through Wednesday.

A Clark County spokesman says seven locations are open in Las Vegas, three in Henderson and two in the Colorado River resort town of Laughlin.

Three locations also are open to shelter homeless people until Sept. 30.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 Celsius) at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.