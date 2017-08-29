Las Vegas teen raises the 'bar' with business - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas teen raises the 'bar' with business

Posted: Updated:
A Las Vegas teen created his own soap business. (FOX5) A Las Vegas teen created his own soap business. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

In this competitive job market, people are always searching for ways to get resumes seen with the hopes that bullet points and buzz words will do the trick. 

For one Las Vegas teen, it’s his age and very first place of employment that will land him interviews with hiring managers.

By day, he’s a senior at Faith Lutheran’s Business and Entrepreneurship Academy.  After school, he’s the CEO and founder of www.hangoversoap.com. And two of his customers are a couple of hotels on the Las Vegas strip.

This article was written by Mike Doria

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.