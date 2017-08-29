Las Vegas teen raises the 'bar' with business

In this competitive job market, people are always searching for ways to get resumes seen with the hopes that bullet points and buzz words will do the trick.

For one Las Vegas teen, it’s his age and very first place of employment that will land him interviews with hiring managers.

By day, he’s a senior at Faith Lutheran’s Business and Entrepreneurship Academy. After school, he’s the CEO and founder of www.hangoversoap.com. And two of his customers are a couple of hotels on the Las Vegas strip.

This article was written by Mike Doria.

