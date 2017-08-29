Local transgender serviceman speaks on military ban

Tech Sgt. Frankie Perez enrolled in the military in 2006.

“It was a lot of sacrifice,” Perez said.

Perez’s service has taken him to Qatar in 2008 and Djibouti in 2015.

The military is also where Perez learned his true identity as a trans man two years ago.

“Something felt different,” Perez said. “It was almost an epiphany. Prior to me figuring all this out about myself I never thought about me being a trans person.”

Perez said he had a lot of support during his transition. He said watching President Donald Trump trying to ban trans people from the military is tough.

“My initial thought was ‘Wow’,” Perez said. “Coming from someone who never served in the military a day in his life,” he added.

Trump used Twitter to announce a transgender military ban in July. On Friday, he directed the Pentagon to enact that ban officially for people joining the military.

The president gave the Pentagon the authority to decide how to handle existing transgender service members.

The ACLU responded with a federal law suit in response to the military ban. The ACLU of Maryland is suing on behalf of six transgender service members.

“It’s really disturbing to see this is where the president is taking the country,” ACLU of Nevada executive director Tod Story said.

“It has no impact on readiness,” Story added.

