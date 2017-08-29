Maloof family collects for charity after betting big on Floyd Mayweather

There were a lot of massive bets wagered at valley sports books in the days leading up to the historic boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr., but at least one six-figure bet was put down in the name of charity.

Gavin Maloof, whose family used to own the Palms Hotel and Casino and the Sacramento Kings, bet $880,000 on Mayweather, planning to donate the winnings to charity.

"It's really a neat idea," Maloof said. "I don't think its ever been done, for somebody to take on that kind of risk to give to the needy."

Maloof said watching the fight from the tenth row of T-Mobile Arena was like a roller coaster.

"I was so nervous because I had a lot on the line," Maloof said. He said he was especially scared during the early rounds, when Conor McGregor came out punching.

But in the end, it was Mayweather who came out on top after a tenth-round TKO. And that meant Maloof was a winner, too.

"I just stood up and yelled. It was just joy and jubilation."

Joy, jubilation and a $160,000 in winnings, that will soon be donated to charities in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

"Maybe I'll give [Mayweather] a hug," Maloof said with a laugh.

