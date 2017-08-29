In 110 degree heat, Henderson elementary school's AC breaks down

Temperatures tied a record high and they're expected to rise as the week goes on. On Monday, the heat took a toll on students at a Henderson elementary school.

The air conditioning broke down in several classrooms and some students and staff were melting down right along with it.

“I had one student while I was in class say 'I had to go to the nurse yesterday, because I was just so hot,'" Amy Tassin, a concerned parent said. "I’ve had teachers tell me that they come home with headaches everyday. That's a sign of head exhaustion.”

Tassin is a mother of two students at the school. Her biggest issue was how she found out about the problem in the first place, because it wasn't through the school district.

“I had to find out from my children and then also going to the school," she said. "I think that the district can do a better job in communicating with us.”

However, fixing the AC issue is a task on its own. Tassin said CCSD has a history of cooling systems breaking down in triple digit heat.

“We need to actually replace our unit," Tassin said. "That's about 100,000 per unit to replace, so the district has been doing little repairs here and there.”

That, along with the lack of communication has caused Tassin to worry even more district-wide she said.

”It scares me for the lower income schools, the title one." "How hot are they? Who is their voice?"

According to CCSD officials, the AC should be fixed completely by Tuesday.

The Clark County School District sent the following statement:

"There are some air conditioning units under repair at Bartlett ES, however, these issues are not impacting the entire campus. Affected classes were relocated to classrooms with working AC units, and will continue classes in said rooms until the AC units are repaired. Our maintenance department has already been to the school and is currently addressing the matter, and expects the units to be up and running tomorrow morning."

