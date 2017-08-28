Nevada Athletic Commission backs ref's decision to stop Mayweather-McGregor fight

The Nevada State Athletic Commission said its first priority when putting on a fight is the safety of both fighters.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission said its first priority when putting on a fight is the safety of both fighters. Referees are instructed to stop a fight one punch sooner, rather than later, and that is exactly what Robert Byrd did Saturday night, even if it’s what fans and the fighters didn’t want.

"I would have liked to see the final bell, I think I deserved to see the final bell, but what can you do?" Conor McGregor said..

Hours after getting TKO'ed by Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor was left wondering 'What if?'

"I would have liked to get to the bell to see what was what," McGregor said.

Las Vegas' own Robert Byrd stopped the fight in the tenth round Saturday night, putting him center stage of a new debate: Did he make the right call?

"Robert did an excellent job," Bob Bennett, Executive Director for the Nevada State Athletic Commission said. "He was just hit popping him, lefts and rights, it was definitely time to stop that fight and I don't think we could have asked anymore from Robert."

Floyd Mayweather Jr. agreed.

"The referee saved you because the referee is thinking about your future because you're still young and we want you to be able to fight again someday. So the ref is saving you. He's not saving me," Floyd Mayweather Jr. said.

"I have this patch I must overcome, I get a little wobbly, but it's more fatigue, if you look at the Diaz 2 fight I came through that back round four, round five, I would have liked to see round 10 and see where it brought us," McGregor said.

"If he hit the canvas they would have said 'Why didn't you guys stop it earlier? Then when you stop it, you say, 'Oh I didn't hit the canvas.' I mean you didn't throw a punch for a whole one minute and was getting hit by big shots," Mayweather Jr. said.

The referee's job is to mind safety and as far as the commission was concerned, that was accomplished.

"Our policy here for basically all our referees is to stop the fight one punch or one kick sooner than later," Bennett said.

"If I could have just gotten to the end of that tenth round, but the referee I thought he did a great job. I thought he let the fight play and I thought Floyd was very composed, very selective with his shots. That's it, we live and we learn,” McGregor said.

