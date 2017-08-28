Additional cooling stations activated due to extreme heat in Las - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Additional cooling stations activated due to extreme heat in Las Vegas

Written by Lesha Ruffin
Clark County officials activated several additional cooling stations in Las Vegas, Henderson and Laughlin, due to an excessive heat warning in effect for the next few days.

The National Weather Service issued the warning ahead of triple digit temperatures expected to last throughout the Las Vegas Valley until Wednesday. Seven locations were opened in Las Vegas, three in Henderson and two in the Laughlin area. Three locations were also opened to provide daytime shelter for the homeless until Sept. 30th. 

