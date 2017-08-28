Report: Las Vegas man fathered child with stepdaughter

A man arrested for sexual abuse impregnated his teenage stepdaughter, according to a police report.

The report for Tegrin Shelley showed he was in a relationship with the teen's mother when he got into a sexual relationship with her 15-year-old daughter.

The unidentified teenage girl told police she felt like Shelley was like her boyfriend because they would spend hours talking after she got off school. She described feeling like it was "how a person comes home from work to her man, she felt she was going to school coming home to her man."

The teen told police Shelley would get her balloons, flowers, and chocolate for her birthday and Valentine's Day and the "kids and her sisters would get something but nothing like her gifts."

Shelley and the teen kept their relationship a secret from the rest of the family. At one point, the pair told the teen's mom they were going to the gym but went to a hotel to engage in sexual activities.

According to the report, the teen told police she asked Shelley for a child and he told her "to think about it" because he wanted to make sure "she knew it was a big responsibility." The teen eventually became pregnant.

Once her mother found out, the teen told her mother she was impregnated by a guy she met at a party but didn't know him.

The teen eventually confessed to her family members that Shelley is the father of her baby.

Shelley denied being the baby's father when he was confronted by the teen's mother. The report stated she believed him because the teen was not developed and she was.

The teen's mother eventually found out Shelley was the father. The teen's mother wanted to kick her out of the home but Shelley convinced her to let her stay.

Shelley was arrested for six counts of lewdness with a minor under 14, two counts of sexual assault against a minor under 16, and kidnapping of a minor.

