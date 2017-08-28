FAA: Largest airport in Houston closed until Thursday after Hurr - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

FAA: Largest airport in Houston closed until Thursday after Hurricane Harvey

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
Connect
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Photo courtesy: airport-houston.com) George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Photo courtesy: airport-houston.com)
HOUSTON, TX (FOX5) -

George Bush Intercontinental, Houston’s largest airport, was closed Sunday morning and will not reopen until Thursday at 12 p.m. (CDT), according to the FAA’s website.

The airport closure was a result of the devastation left after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and surrounding areas in Texas, leaving a path of flooding, damage, and overwhelming loss in the region.  

Other airports in the Houston area were also temporarily closed including the William P. Hobby airport. See full list here

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.