FAA: Largest airport in Houston closed until Thursday after Hurricane Harvey

George Bush Intercontinental, Houston’s largest airport, was closed Sunday morning and will not reopen until Thursday at 12 p.m. (CDT), according to the FAA’s website.

The airport closure was a result of the devastation left after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and surrounding areas in Texas, leaving a path of flooding, damage, and overwhelming loss in the region.

Other airports in the Houston area were also temporarily closed including the William P. Hobby airport. See full list here.

