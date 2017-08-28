Heavy traffic expected over Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Heavy traffic expected over Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas

Thousands of visitors are expected in Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend. 

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, heavy traffic is anticipated from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 with more than 300,000 people visiting the area. 

NDOT estimates 60 percent or 180,000 people will drive to Las Vegas. 

Heavy traffic is expected on Interstate 15 and the resort corridor. NDOT encourages commuters to allow for additional time to reach their destination. 

Additional information on highway conditions can be found online here or by calling 511. 

