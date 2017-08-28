Casa Don Juan opens new location in Henderson - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Casa Don Juan opens new location in Henderson

Written by Lesha Ruffin
Casa Don Juan opens new location in Henderson, NV / FOX5
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Mexican restaurant Casa Don Juan announced its expansion to Henderson with a new restaurant open at Sunset and Pecos Roads.

The new location is the restaurant’s second, with their first near downtown on Charleston Boulevard and Main Street. That location has been in operation for 20 years.

A restaurant spokesperson said more demand over the years allowed the business to open the new location in Henderson. Owners hope to open a third location in Summerlin by the end of the year or in early 2018.

