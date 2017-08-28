Casa Don Juan opens new location in Henderson

Mexican restaurant Casa Don Juan announced its expansion to Henderson with a new restaurant open at Sunset and Pecos Roads.

The new location is the restaurant’s second, with their first near downtown on Charleston Boulevard and Main Street. That location has been in operation for 20 years.

A restaurant spokesperson said more demand over the years allowed the business to open the new location in Henderson. Owners hope to open a third location in Summerlin by the end of the year or in early 2018.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.