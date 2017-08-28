Two men arrested for BUI at Lake Havasu over the weekend

Officials arrested 44-year-old Jason Kartchner (pictured) and 59-year-old Roy Pearce for operating their boats under the influence of alcohol over the weekend.

On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., officials from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety spotted Kartchner traveling 25 mph off the shore of Windsor Beach without proper lighting in the vessel’s rear. After pulling him over, officials determined Kartchner was boating while impaired with a 12-year-old passenger on board, who was not wearing a life jacket.

Kartchner, from South Gate, California, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Operating a watercraft under the influence with a child under 15 years of age on board – a felony. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Just one day before, on Friday around 8:30 p.m., sheriff officials spotted Pearce operating his boat in complete darkness, without any navigational lights on, just outside of Site 6 at Lake Havasu. During a traffic stop, officials found the Huntingon Beach, California resident impaired under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested, charged with a misdemeanor, and booked into the Mohave County jail as well.

Boating Safety officials reminded the public to ensure proper lighting is used on vessels, including red and green navigation lights that shine in front, and white 360-degree lights that shine around the horizon.

