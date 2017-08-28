Nevada man, 63, held on arson charge in rural church fire

A sheriff's spokesman says a 63-year-old Nevada man is facing felony arson and other charges after he was accused of starting a fire at an evangelical Christian church.

Nye County sheriff's spokesman Arnold Knightly said Monday that Frank Eugene Casey was arrested after he was found sitting in a parked car nearby while firefighters battled flames about 1 a.m. Friday at the Trinity Assembly of God Church in Pahrump.

Knightly says Casey was jailed on $102,500 bail pending a court appearance on charges also including church property damage and drunken driving.

A court clerk didn't immediately respond to a message, and it wasn't immediately clear if Casey had a lawyer.

Knightly says Casey told federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and state police investigators that he started the fire in a church storage room.

