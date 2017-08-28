Jennifer Lopez extends her Vegas residency into 2018

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez is keeping "Jenny from the Block" in Las Vegas for another year.

J.Lo has added 32 shows to her AllI Have residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino through June 2018.

Lopez has performed to sold-out crowds of adoring fans and some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrity names since the show’s premiere in January 2016. The record-setting show is sold out on a regular basis, and has been seen by over 250,000 guests.

In addition to her star-studded residency, Lopez recently released her single, “Ni Tú Ni Yo,” featuring Gente de Zona. The song will be featured on Jennifer’s upcoming, highly-anticipated Spanish-language album.

Here are the new dates for Lopez's All I Have residency.

February 2018: 21, 23, 24, 28

March 2018: 2, 3, 24, 28, 30, 31

April 2018: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

May 2018: 16, 18, 19, 22, 25, 26, 27, 30

June 2018: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Ticket prices range from $59 to $229. They go on sale Friday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. (PST). You can purchase them here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.